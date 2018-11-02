Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.14 ($1.79).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 104.50 ($1.37). 16,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.75 ($1.50).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.