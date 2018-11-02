BidaskClub Downgrades Electronics For Imaging (EFII) to Sell

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ EFII traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 31,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,446. Electronics For Imaging has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Electronics For Imaging’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,635,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.