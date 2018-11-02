BidaskClub Downgrades II-VI (IIVI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on II-VI from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 800,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. II-VI has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.92 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $236,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 910 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,820 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 739,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after buying an additional 274,370 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 860,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 21.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,039,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after buying an additional 183,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

