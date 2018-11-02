BidaskClub Downgrades SunPower (SPWR) to Strong Sell

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price objective on SunPower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SunPower from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. SunPower has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.88 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 63.38%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 27,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $204,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SunPower by 320.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SunPower by 225.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 300,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

