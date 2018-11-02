BidaskClub Upgrades Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $869.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,095,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

