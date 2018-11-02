Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BIO traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.77. The stock had a trading volume of 685,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $231.00 and a one year high of $345.15. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

