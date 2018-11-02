BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. Sells 8,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 103.01% and a negative return on equity of 278.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,200,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.