Birds (BIRDS) Trading Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Birds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Birds has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Birds has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00252618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.09780936 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

The official website for Birds is www.birdscoin.com. Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin.

Birds can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

