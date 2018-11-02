Bitcoin X (BTX) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin X (CURRENCY:BTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin X has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin X has a total market cap of $0.00 and $168.00 worth of Bitcoin X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin X token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,391.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.03142544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.36 or 0.07209454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00800737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.01654754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00142919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.01846046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00428992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00030652 BTC.

Bitcoin X Token Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcoin X’s total supply is 20,998,850 tokens. Bitcoin X’s official message board is medium.com/@snatoshi71. The official website for Bitcoin X is bitx.tk. Bitcoin X’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin X

Bitcoin X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin X using one of the exchanges listed above.

