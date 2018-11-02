BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) PT Raised to $59.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. 5,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 11,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $845,757.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,695.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,750,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

