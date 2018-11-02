BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

BB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 173,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,674. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.10 and a beta of 1.54. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.41 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

