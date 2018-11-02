BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,396 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.71% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

