Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $34.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.36%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Leonard W. Cotton purchased 3,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $101,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,036.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $27,302.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,253 shares of company stock worth $75,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

