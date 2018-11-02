Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Issues Earnings Results

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -355.56%.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO Mark A. Hurley purchased 20,394 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $49,965.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,011.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $4.00 price objective on Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueknight Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.