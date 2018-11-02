Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines Corp is an oncology company which is engaged in developing kinase inhibitors for genomically defined cancer subsets. Blueprint Medicines Corp is based in Cambridge, MA. “

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 181,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,313. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 455.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $162,081.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $162,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $1,411,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $154,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $206,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 750.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 56.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

