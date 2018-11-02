BMC Stock (BMCH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stephens cut shares of BMC Stock from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BMC Stock from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.79 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

