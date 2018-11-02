BMO Capital Markets Boosts PHX Energy Services (PHX) Price Target to C$3.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, GMP Securities upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHX stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.00. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,989. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.31.

In related news, insider Energy Services Corp Phx bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,672.00.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and Russia. The company offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling (MWD), P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.