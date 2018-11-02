BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Lithium Americas (LAC)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $281.72 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 860.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $2,946,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,474.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,940 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $434,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $210,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

