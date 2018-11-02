BMO Capital Markets Trims Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Target Price to C$33.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWO. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,975. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$29.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.30.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

