Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Announces Earnings Results

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boingo Wireless updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.24–0.12 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $(0.24)-(0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,946. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $1,845,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,806,975.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,560. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

