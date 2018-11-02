Booz Allen Hamilton’s (BAH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton reiterated their hold rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

In related news, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $99,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,890 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.