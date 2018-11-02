BowLeven (BLVN) Shares Down 13%

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) shares fell 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). 2,447,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 452,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.75 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BowLeven in a report on Monday, September 3rd.

About BowLeven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

