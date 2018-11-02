Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in BB&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in BB&T by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBT opened at $49.20 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, FIG Partners cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

