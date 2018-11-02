Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 341,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,856 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,859,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 115,491 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,247,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 167,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, EVP William D. Redd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,377.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,087.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

