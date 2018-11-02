Brightcove (BCOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brightcove updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.04)-($0.03) EPS and its FY18 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.12) EPS.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 28,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,594. The company has a market capitalization of $287.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.46. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Several analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $161,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Brightcove worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

