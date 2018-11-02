Brokerages Anticipate Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Government Properties Income Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. Government Properties Income Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Government Properties Income Trust.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Government Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOV. BidaskClub downgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Government Properties Income Trust stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Government Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.