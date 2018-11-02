Brokerages Expect BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BBVA Banco Frances’ earnings. BBVA Banco Frances reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BBVA Banco Frances.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Santander downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BFR opened at $11.87 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 870,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

