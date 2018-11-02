Brokerages Set Edison International (EIX) PT at $73.50

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 667,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,612. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.