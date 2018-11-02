Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) PT at $34.00

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,094.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 121,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,891.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,220,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 737,965 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $20,821,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,926,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,905,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $7,530,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 210,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 9,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,160. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

