Brokerages Set Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Price Target at $43.75

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

SSTK stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,567.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $246,329.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,069.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 14.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 14.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 40.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

