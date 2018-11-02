Brokers Issue Forecasts for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the medical device company will earn $3.06 per share for the year.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

NuVasive stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 25,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,039. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $72.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,467 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 143,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500,395 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 261.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 866,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 626,770 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

