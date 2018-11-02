Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viacom, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Viacom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves expects that the company will earn $4.38 per share for the year.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

VIAB stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Viacom has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viacom during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Viacom by 36,808.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viacom during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Viacom during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

