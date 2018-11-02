Brokers Offer Predictions for FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (FANUY)

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.08. FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

