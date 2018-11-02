Brokers Set Expectations for FireEye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for FireEye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the information security company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

FEYE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 338,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,099. FireEye has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.39.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 100.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,000,378 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212,043 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 939,932 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in FireEye by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,421,230 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,466 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 368,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FireEye by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,518,548 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 174,727 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $46,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 715,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,339,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $25,376.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,820 shares of company stock valued at $931,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.