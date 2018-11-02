California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Media Investment Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,543,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,881,000 after buying an additional 1,428,170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Media Investment Group by 54.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after buying an additional 724,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,516,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,983,000 after purchasing an additional 630,873 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 318.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 491,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 374,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $6,631,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

NEWM opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $942.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.01. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.45 million. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Media Investment Group Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $503,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM).

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.