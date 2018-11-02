Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

CALA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 226,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,376. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $173.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

