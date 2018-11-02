Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Micron Technology comprises 2.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Micron Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Micron Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

