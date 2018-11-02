CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) PT Set at $8.00 by HC Wainwright

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) has been given a $8.00 price target by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The analysts wrote, “We also note that Namodenoson has both Track status in the hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) indication. Namodenoson could be approved based on this study. The trial is a Phase 2 study, but given the unmet medical need, if the data is strong enough, it could be used as a registrational study. For this reason and for ethical reasons, management has been advised not to alter the original study design (statistical plan).””

Shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 2,453.03%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

