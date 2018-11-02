Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report issued on Monday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

“If it seems like we’re using copy and paste for the majority of our recent IPOs, you’re largely correct. Lead banks deliver IPO pops to their favorite clients and more often than not, momentum money managers chase these thinly traded names to expensive levels. As we said quite explicitly in our deep-dive launch piece, Ceridian has built some very good technology with Dayforce and this alone makes the company worthy of investor attention.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $38.73 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

