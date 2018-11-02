Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.92.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.69. 12,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $166.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.4999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

