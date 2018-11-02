Candy Market Cap Hits $0.00 (CANDY)

Candy (CURRENCY:CANDY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Candy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Candy has traded up 2% against the dollar. Candy has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of Candy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00150185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00253402 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.05 or 0.09755821 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Candy Profile

Candy’s launch date was January 26th, 2018. Candy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Candy’s official Twitter account is @UnicornGo_2018. The official website for Candy is candy.one.

Candy Token Trading

Candy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Candy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Candy using one of the exchanges listed above.

