Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give T2 Biosystems (TTOO) a $11.00 Price Target

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given a $11.00 price target by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTOO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 637.62% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lowery sold 138,144 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $853,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,873 shares in the company, valued at $357,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

