CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

CMO stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 10.41. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $623.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.09.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

In other CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH news, Director John L. Bernard acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Kim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,068.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,100 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

