Carbonite (CARB) Receives Market Perform Rating from CIBC

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CARB. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carbonite from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. MED lifted their price target on Carbonite from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of CARB stock traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. Carbonite has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 3,524 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $129,824.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 1,355 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $58,061.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock worth $2,498,780 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,259,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carbonite by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Carbonite by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Carbonite by 136.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

