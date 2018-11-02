Cardtronics (CATM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CATM has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research raised Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $6.20 on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,725. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 362,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at $7,152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 184,143 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 178.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 120,195 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.