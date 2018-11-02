Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. 505,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,686. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.00. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 13,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $383,783.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,845 shares of company stock worth $1,999,113. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,153,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

