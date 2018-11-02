Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWST. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 538,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.00. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,019.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,153,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.