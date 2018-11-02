Castlight Health (CSLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Dougherty & Co from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.16.

CSLT opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,620,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,639,000 after purchasing an additional 254,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,140 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,168,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 414,100 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,786,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,919,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 495,534 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

