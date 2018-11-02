Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.98 EPS

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 15.22%.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 481,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,926. The company has a market capitalization of $444.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.