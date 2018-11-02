CBS (CBS.A) & Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Head to Head Review

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) and Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CBS alerts:

1.7% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CBS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Central European Media Enterprises does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

CBS has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBS and Central European Media Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS $13.69 billion 1.60 $357.00 million N/A N/A Central European Media Enterprises $574.21 million 1.51 $49.76 million N/A N/A

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Central European Media Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CBS and Central European Media Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS 10.21% 81.10% 8.63% Central European Media Enterprises 23.04% 100.02% 4.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBS and Central European Media Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises beats CBS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.